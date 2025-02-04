Oklahoma State Treasurer expands tax refund options: Why paper checks are coming back

Oklahoma State Treasurer announces the return of paper checks for tax refunds, providing residents with more options for receiving their money.

By: David Prock

The Oklahoma State Treasurer’s Office and the Oklahoma Tax Commission are bringing back an old option to give Oklahomans more flexibility with their state tax refunds.

New Paper Check Option Introduced for State Tax Refunds

According to the OSTO, a new agreement with the Oklahoma Tax Commission will give taxpayers the option to receive their refunds via paper check.

For the last several years, taxpayers could choose to receive their refunds through ACH direct deposit or via a state-issued debit card. State Treasurer Todd Russ said that his officer recognizes that providing more options to Oklahomans gives many residents more control over their money.

“We’re committed to championing the people of Oklahoma, and this change reflects our dedication to putting power back in their hands,” said State Treasurer Todd Russ. “By expanding Oklahoma tax refund options, we’re giving people easier access to their hard-earned money and ensuring that their preferences are respected.”

The Treasurer’s Office said that while the existing ACH option remains the fastest way to receive refunds, the paper check option complements it well.

Partnership Between OSTO and Oklahoma Tax Commission

“Every step we take is about improving financial experiences for Oklahomans, and this is a clear example of government working for the people,” said Treasurer Todd Russ. “We’re proud to celebrate this new option with the Oklahoma Tax Commission and the positive impact it will have on taxpayers across the state.”

Find an example of the new tax form on page 51 of the 2024 Oklahoma Resident Individual Income Tax Forms and Instructions

Didn't Oklahoma Use To Send Paper Checks for State Tax Refunds?

Yes. The state offered a paper check option for decades until 2012 went the Oklahoma Tax Commission went paperless.