Owasso Public Schools bond vote nears

Owasso Public Schools is proposing a $197.5 million bond for facility upgrades and safety improvements, with voting scheduled for February 11.

By: Emory Bryan

Key projects include:

A brand-new Fifth Grade Center Safe Structures at the Seventh-Grade Center Safety and security enhancements at each school A new fine arts center and soccer complex Maintenance and upgrades to Owasso High School Elementary Art Roofing repairs at nine sites across the district Four years of annual budget needs for teaching and learning, technology operations and maintenance, and transportation

How much money is Owasso School in the bond?

The bond consists of two propositions totaling $197.5 million over seven years.

When is the bond vote?

The vote is scheduled for Feb. 11.

For more information about the bond, visit this link.