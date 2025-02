Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz

Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a look at our 7-day forecast. The cold temps returned on Tuesday, but we will see another slight warm-up headed into Saturday.

By: Stephen Nehrenz

Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a look at our 7-day forecast. The cold temps returned on Tuesday, but we will see another slight warm-up headed into Saturday.