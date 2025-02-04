Learn how to protect yourself from burns this Burn Awareness Week
Burn Awareness Week highlights common burn risks at home and offers tips like supervising kids and adjusting water heater temperatures.
Tuesday, February 4th 2025, 1:08 pm
By:
Reagan Ledbetter
TULSA, Okla. -
Burns are one of the most common household injuries and can have lasting effects.
We're happy to welcome Jessica Pilgrim with the Alexander Burn Center at Hillcrest as well as Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department to talk about Burn Awareness Week and what you can do to stay safe.
Most Common Household Areas Where Burns Occur
- The kitchen - People are cooking and not paying attention, and kids are trying to make their own food.
- The bathroom - Kids trying to make their own hot water or bath water, and people not paying attention to how hot the hot water heater is.
Simple Precautions To Take To Avoid Household Burns
- Keep smaller children out of the kitchen when cooking
- Turn pot and pan handles toward the back
- Wear tight-fitting clothing and avoid reaching over flames
- Supervise kids when using microwavable items
- For the bathroom, adjust the hot water heater temperature to a safe level
- Supervise kids when they are using hot water
What To Do If I Get Burned?
- Remove the source of the burn. For example, if it's a grease burn, remove the source of the hot grease.
- Run the burned area under lukewarm water. Do not use hot water, as that can further damage the skin.
- Pat the area dry with a clean, sterile dressing or cloth.
- Apply a sterile, clean dressing to the burned area.
- Seek medical attention, even if the burn does not look severe at first. Burns can take up to 72 hours to fully declare themselves, and waiting too long increases the risk of infection.
