Learn how to protect yourself from burns this Burn Awareness Week

By: Reagan Ledbetter

Burns are one of the most common household injuries and can have lasting effects.

We're happy to welcome Jessica Pilgrim with the Alexander Burn Center at Hillcrest as well as Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department to talk about Burn Awareness Week and what you can do to stay safe.

Most Common Household Areas Where Burns Occur

The kitchen - People are cooking and not paying attention, and kids are trying to make their own food. The bathroom - Kids trying to make their own hot water or bath water, and people not paying attention to how hot the hot water heater is.

Simple Precautions To Take To Avoid Household Burns

Keep smaller children out of the kitchen when cooking Turn pot and pan handles toward the back Wear tight-fitting clothing and avoid reaching over flames Supervise kids when using microwavable items For the bathroom, adjust the hot water heater temperature to a safe level Supervise kids when they are using hot water

What To Do If I Get Burned?