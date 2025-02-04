Broken Arrow Public Schools to feature students with disabilities in upcoming production 'Stars On Stage'

Theater students in Broken Arrow are in the final week of rehearsals for a special production of Shrek the Musical Jr.

By: Eden Jones

Theater students in Broken Arrow are in the final week of rehearsals for some special performances.

A Chance to Shine

Around 70 kids with disabilities are in the spotlight for the “Stars On Stage” production of Shrek the Musical Jr.

The program empowers kids with special needs by giving them a chance to participate in annual theater productions.

The "stars," or individuals with disabilities, are paired up with a mentor who joins them on stage to guide and support them. "Stars On Stage" acts as a bridge between those with disabilities and their peers, uniting to create a dazzling performance.

The Leading Man

Griffin Frederick has autism and is stepping into the role of Shrek, the ogre. This will be his fourth performance with "Stars On Stage." His mother, Lori, says it's helped her son thrive and grow in unexpected ways.

“I think confidence has been huge for him because, because of him being able to do that and feeling like he has more independence and can do things on his own,” she said.

More Than a Performance

Director Kim Vento says the program helps the kids develop confidence, friendships and independence.

With each kid directly involved, it fosters a culture of acceptance and creates a space to shine in a way that others aren't used to seeing.

Show Details

Shrek the Musical Jr. debuts at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center February 7th and 8th at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for those 17 and under.

They are available here, through the box office at the Broken Arrow PAC, or by phone at 918-259-5778.

