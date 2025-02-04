President Trump plans to attend Super Bowl in New Orleans

President Trump will attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday, according to people familiar with the president's travel plans. He would be the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl.

By: CBS News

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 6:30 p.m ET.

Fox News says anchor Bret Baier will conduct an interview with Mr. Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida, that will air ahead of the game.

Mr. Trump hasn't said whom he favors in the matchup. This will be the Chiefs' third straight appearance in the Super Bowl.

Security for the Super Bowl will be intense, particularly after the terrorist attack in New Orleans in January, when a man intentionally drove a pickup truck at high speed down Bourbon Street. The man killed 14 people and wounded dozens of others.

The game has been designated a "level one" security event by the Department of Homeland Security, requiring the highest level of coordination between law enforcement. The department said more than 100,000 people are expected to be in New Orleans in and around the arena to celebrate the game, and nearly 700 DHS agents are on site to help secure the event.

"Although no specific, credible threats related to this year's game have been identified, the U.S. remains in a heightened threat environment, as evidenced by the recent terror attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day," the department said in a statement Monday.

