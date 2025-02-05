Collinsville Public Schools pivot to distance learning Feb. 6-7 due to illness-based absences

Collinsville Public Schools will be in distance learning on Thursday and Friday this week due to a high number of illness-based absences, the district confirmed.

By: News On 6

The school shared a letter on social media Wednesday.

The Collinsville High School was also in distance learning on Wednesday due to illness-based absences.

The school said that the parent-teacher conferences for this week will not be in-person and that alternative arrangements will be made.

They say they hope to return to classrooms next week.

Read the full release from Collinsville Public Schools below.

