Super Bowl week kicks off with media night in New Orleans

Players from the Eagles and Chiefs met with reporters as the countdown to the big game begins.

By: CBS News

Super Bowl week is underway in New Orleans, and the players met with the media Monday night during what the NFL now calls "Super Bowl Opening Night."

The event began with the sounds of New Orleans, including a performance from St. Augustine High School’s Marching 100. The Philadelphia Eagles took the field first, greeted by fans and a swarm of reporters.

“I think the major key is keeping fans pumped up," said Eagles cheerleader Mya Sims. "We all have high energy, so we want to take that Eagles energy from Philly and bring it to Nola.”

Eagles Stars Ready for the Big Stage

Running back Saquon Barkley, who has set franchise records for both the New York Giants and Eagles, is aiming for his first Super Bowl victory.

“I never lost faith, and I just kept my head and kept working,” Barkley said.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked about the Eagles’ signature short-yardage play, often called the "Tush Push" or "Brotherly Shove."

“I don’t call it that, you guys call it that,” Hurts said. “I call it the quarterback sneak, very standard.”

Chiefs Take Center Stage

On the other side, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fielded a lighthearted question about his so-called "dad bod."

A reporter handed Mahomes a pillow and asked him to check both sides.

“Come on, bro," Mahomes said, laughing. "Hey, the dad bod looks pretty good right here. I’m gonna sign it. Which side do you sleep on?”

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt reflected on how special recent seasons have been for Kansas City.

“We certainly have experience having gone five decades between Super Bowl IV and Super Bowl 54, so we now know how hard it is, and we know how special the last five or six years have been,” Hunt said.

Tight end Travis Kelce seemed surprised when asked about his team’s growing list of critics.

“People hate the Chiefs? I didn’t know that,” Kelce said.

A Super Bowl-Sized Spotlight

Of course, Kelce was also asked about Taylor Swift and shared that he enjoys her homemade Pop-Tarts for breakfast. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia, was spotted wearing the team’s three most recent Super Bowl rings—one more would complete a three-peat.

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off Sunday in New Orleans.