Dr. Gaffney Discusses Preventing Heart Disease in Oklahoma During Heart Month

Dr. Gaffney discusses Oklahoma's high heart disease rates, emphasizing the importance of education, prevention, and improving healthcare access during Heart Month.

By: News On 6

Oklahoma has the highest rate of cardiovascular deaths in the nation.

In this medical minute, we are speaking with cardiologist Dr. Frank Gaffney about what we can do to reduce that number, especially in February, which is Heart Month.

Oklahoma's cardiovascular mortality rate

Oklahoma currently has the highest cardiovascular mortality rate in the United States. Cardiovascular diseases are responsible for a significant number of preventable deaths in our state, but Dr. Gaffney said this is a public health issue we can address through education and prevention.

What are some of the risk factors we should be watching for?

Gaffney said several factors contribute to Oklahoma’s high cardiovascular mortality rate, including high rates of obesity, smoking, diabetes, and hypertension. These lifestyle-related conditions increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Healthcare access and early intervention are key.

According to Dr. Gaffney, access to healthcare is another critical issue. Many Oklahomans face barriers to receiving regular medical care, which leads to delays in diagnosing and managing cardiovascular disease. Early detection and intervention are key to preventing heart attacks and strokes, so improving access to preventive care is essential.