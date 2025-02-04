Walmart broccoli sold in Oklahoma labeled as potentially deadly by FDA

The FDA says recalled broccoli florets sold at Walmart stores in Oklahoma are potentially deadly.

Tuesday, February 4th 2025, 5:03 pm

By: Drake Johnson


The FDA says recalled broccoli florets sold at Walmart stores in Oklahoma are potentially deadly.

Braga recalled 12-ounce bags of ready-to-eat marketside broccoli florets in late December due to a possible listeria contamination.

On Monday, the FDA raised its classification to Class 1, indicating there is a serious risk of "adverse health consequences or death" associated with the product.

The recalled broccoli is no longer on store shelves, but it was sold in 20 states with a best-buy date of Dec. 10th.

CLICK HERE for more from the FDA on the recall.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 4th, 2025

October 7th, 2024

August 7th, 2024

June 15th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 6th, 2025

February 6th, 2025

February 6th, 2025

February 6th, 2025