Walmart broccoli sold in Oklahoma labeled as potentially deadly by FDA

Tuesday, February 4th 2025, 5:03 pm
The FDA says recalled broccoli florets sold at Walmart stores in Oklahoma are potentially deadly.
Braga recalled 12-ounce bags of ready-to-eat marketside broccoli florets in late December due to a possible listeria contamination.
On Monday, the FDA raised its classification to Class 1, indicating there is a serious risk of "adverse health consequences or death" associated with the product.
The recalled broccoli is no longer on store shelves, but it was sold in 20 states with a best-buy date of Dec. 10th.
CLICK HERE for more from the FDA on the recall.
