Mental health benefits of healthy relationships with Dr. Stevan Lahr

By: Drake Johnson

As Valentine's Day approaches, experts emphasize the importance of healthy relationships—not just for emotional fulfillment, but for overall mental and physical health. Dr. Stevan Lahr recently spoke about how strong relationships can boost well-being and even reduce illness severity.

How Do Healthy Relationships Improve Mental Health?

Being in a healthy relationship provides a sense of well-being, lowers stress, and reduces anxiety and depression. According to Dr. Lahr, relationships also play a role in physical health.

"If you're in a healthy relationship and you are to become ill, it's normally less intense or just doesn't last as long," Lahr said.

On the other hand, unhealthy relationships can take a toll on both mental and physical health. "An unhealthy relationship is bad for your mental health, bad for your physical health, and has been ranked as one of the number one stressors," he added.

Signs of a Healthy Relationship

Trust, respect, and equality are key characteristics of a strong relationship. Dr. Lahr encourages individuals to ask themselves important questions about their relationship dynamics.

"If you can ask yourself, ‘Am I feeling respected right now?’ or you're able to have an open and honest conversation with your partner, that's good," he said. "If the answer is no, then that's probably a sign that there's some work that needs to be done."

That work might involve having an open discussion with a partner or, in some cases, seeking guidance from a professional.

Are Online Relationships Beneficial?

In an increasingly digital world, online relationships have become more common. While they offer some benefits—such as reducing loneliness and easing social anxiety—Dr. Lahr emphasizes that in-person connections provide the most significant mental and physical health benefits.

"Online relationships can help with loneliness and sometimes can be an easier starting point to a relationship," he said. "But getting the full benefit happens once you get into a real-life relationship."

Additionally, online relationships may contribute to increased screen time, keeping individuals more attached to their devices. "Getting out into the real world is always going to have more benefits than being online," Lahr said.