Crash victim wants justice after repeat DUI driver injures her and husband

A woman is calling for prison time after a repeat DUI offender crashed into her car, leaving her and her husband injured.

By: Cal Day

Teresa Petersen says she has been waiting three years to learn if Blake Basore will go to prison. She fears he will hurt or kill someone else due to his history of driving under the influence.

Nearly three years ago, Petersen and her husband were in the worst crash of their lives.

“All I remember is just screaming and screaming and screaming. It was deafening,” Petersen said.

Repeat DUI offenses

Petersen suffered severe head injuries, and her car was destroyed. Skiatook police arrested Basore for DUI.

Before the crash, Basore had already received deferred or suspended sentences for two other DUIs. Then, nine months after injuring the Petersens, he was arrested for another DUI.

“I feel like it was just one more thing in his history that somehow he just managed to skirt through,” Petersen said.

Basore has pleaded guilty to the crash involving the Petersens, and a judge will now determine his sentence.

Debate over sentencing

The Department of Corrections recommends probation, counseling, treatment, community service, and fines for Basore. Petersen, however, believes he should go to prison.

“It’s super easy to do well when you’re being watched. I can do well when I’m being watched. Everybody does well when you’re being watched,” she said.

She fears what could happen if Basore is allowed to keep driving without significant punishment.

“Someone within our community is probably going to be his next victim,” Petersen said.

Defense and prosecution

The DOC says Basore has been living in a sober living facility for the past 14 months.

Basore’s attorney says his client has “undergone more rehabilitation and treatment than just about any client I’ve ever had” in the past year and a half. The attorney argues there are valid reasons for recommending probation.

Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher says he will ask the judge to sentence Basore to 10 years in prison.

A judge is scheduled to sentence Basore next month.