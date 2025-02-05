Caught on camera: Bixby woman nearly walks in on masked burglar in her home

A Bixby woman nearly came face-to-face with a masked intruder inside her home. Security footage shows the burglar leaving just seconds before she walked into the room. Police say this break-in is part of a string of home invasions across Jenks, Bixby, Broken Arrow, and Tulsa. Officers urge residents to stay vigilant, lock doors, and check security cameras. More details on the investigation & safety tips here:

By: Erin Conrad

-

A string of burglaries and home invasions has neighborhoods in Jenks, Bixby, Broken Arrow and Tulsa on edge. One of those incidents was caught on security camera, showing a Bixby woman who nearly came face to face with the masked man inside her home.

“And you can see on the video, he is walking out my door as I'm walking out of my bedroom. So it was like seconds that I missed him," Chelsey said.

Chelsey gets up with her dogs throughout the night and didn’t think anything was wrong when her dogs started barking around 3:30 a.m. Sunday night.

“They went crazy, like, barking, crazy. I ran out of my room into the living room, and I ran out behind them, and I didn't see anything, and they ran to the back door, just barking hysterically. So, I let them out, and then they chased, well, they ran around the side of the house," she said.

It wasn’t until morning that she realized what had happened when she couldn’t find her purse where she'd left it the night before. So, she checked her security cameras.

“I realized it was on the floor when I went to bed. I was like, well, I didn't get up in the middle of the night and mess with my purse, so I backtracked over the middle of the night and as you scan across my kitchen, all of a sudden you see a man in a mask. My heart just sank because, I had no idea at the time that anyone had been in my home." she said.

Bixby Police Chief Todd Blish said his investigators found the purse not too far away from the home. The only thing missing was a pair of AirPods.

Chief Blish said his department is working with Jenks, Broken Arrow and Tulsa to compare reports and make a fast arrest in this case.

“So many things could have happened that didn't. Like, there was a man I didn't know in my home. My kids sleep here. I sleep here. My whole family sleeps here. Like, that's terrifying,” said Chelsey.

Advice from Bixby police: