Oklahoma State University President Dr. Kayse Shrum resigns; Acting President named

By: Cal Day, Drake Johnson, Deanne Stein, Chloe Abbott

The Oklahoma State University A&M Board of Regents accepted the resignation of President Kayse Shrum, effective February 3.

OSU President Kayse Shrum Resigns

Shrum, who was President at OSU for nearly four years, released the following statement to NonDoc who have shared with News On 6/News9:

"I have loved Oklahoma State University all my life. Serving as its president has been the highest honor of my career, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be part of such a remarkable institution.

My core values are integrity, excellence, and service. These values have guided every decision I have made as a leader. I have always lead with honesty, transparency, and an unwavering commitment to doing what is right for students, faculty, and the great state of Oklahoma. Any suggestion to the contrary is simply not true. My dedication to this university has been rooted in integrity and a steadfast belief in OSU’s mission.

As I step away from this role, my heart is full of gratitude, for the students who have inspired me every day, for the faculty and staff who work tirelessly to shape the future leaders, and for the OSU community that embodies the Cowboy spirit. Watching our students challenge the status quo, overcome obstacles, and achieve their dreams has been the greatest privilege of my time here. I am immensely proud of all that we have accomplished together, expanding opportunities, fostering innovation, and strengthening OSU’s impact across our great state and beyond. This university is built on a foundation of excellence, and its future is brighter than ever because of the incredible people who make OSU what it is.

Though I may not longer serve as president, I will always be part of the Cowboy family. OSU will always have my heart, and I will forever be it’s champion, standing firmly in my integrity, my love for this university, and my belief in the students who carry its legacy forward."

The board released a statement thanking Dr. Shrum for her leadership and contributions to the university.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Dr. Shrum for her dedicated leadership, unwavering commitment to students, and significant contributions to the OSU System,” the statement said. “Dr. Shrum has led with passion and vision, championing key initiatives in academics, research, and innovation while advancing OSU’s land-grant mission.”

Under Dr. Shrum’s leadership, OSU saw record enrollment, improved student retention rates, increased research funding, and stronger philanthropic support, positioning the university for future success. The statement also highlighted her efforts to stabilize the Big 12 Conference during a period of disruption, ensuring OSU’s athletic programs remained competitive.

“OSU has strengthened its impact in healthcare and STEM education while expanding access to higher education,” the statement continued. “Ensuring that students of all backgrounds had opportunities and a home at OSU.”

Innovation Foundation CEO Also Resigns

In addition to Shrum, a source tells News On 6 that Elizabeth Pollard from the Innovation Foundation is also resigning.

Pollard released the following statement.

“It was an honor to work with President Shrum, Jerome Loughridge, and the many talented leaders at OSU who were committed to the IF mission. The IF followed University policy and procedures, including financial reporting into University systems. We worked collaboratively with OSU’s President, CFO, and the A&M Board of Regents Office of Legal Counsel. The IF board of directors, Regent representation and management were regularly informed. We stand by and are proud of our accomplishments. It became apparent to me when President Shrum resigned that my ability to impact change for OSU was no longer viable, so I chose to resign.”

Non-Doc published an agenda from the Board of Regents meeting last Friday where the regents discussed the foundation.

The website says Regents voted to stop any funds from being transferred from the university to the innovation foundation.

Non-Doc also reports the Regents voted to stop spending and transferring money from OSU Medical Authority, which oversees the university's healthcare system, to OSU's budget, freeze hiring at Innovation Foundation, and hire a financial consultant to make sure the university is spending government money within federal guidelines.

What Happens Next?

The board will begin the search for a new president and will provide updates as the process moves forward. In the interim, the board is committed to a smooth transition and maintaining the university’s momentum.

“We thank Dr. Shrum for her service and wish her the very best in her future endeavors,” the statement concluded.

The OSU A&M Board of Regents also released the following statement:

Following today's announcement of President Kayse Shrum's resignation, Dr. Jeanette Mendez, OSU provost and senior vice president, will serve as acting president until an interim president is appointed.

Please know that we remain steadfast in supporting OSU faculty, staff and students and are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining the momentum of OSU's land-grant mission to serve the state of Oklahoma and beyond.