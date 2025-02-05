Lead found in Pawhuska drinking water: EPA results show some have higher-than-normal levels

The city of Pawhuska says some of its homes and buildings may have lead in their drinking water.

By: Drake Johnson

The city says it just got the results back from an EPA test done in 2023.

The city tested 40 unoccupied homes for lead and says about 10 percent of those samples had higher-than-normal levels of lead.

Pawhuska says it's adding a specific, safe-to-drink chemical to drinking water to protect pipes from corrosion.

It says the city is also now sampling water from places that regularly use drinking water.

