Barred Owls of midtown Tulsa asks for donation to replace broken cameras

A Tulsa owl conservation group says it needs a towable boom lift and is asking for help from the community.

By: Sam Carrico

What is the Barred Owls of Midtown Tulsa?

The Barred Owls of Midtown Tulsa is an owl conservation group in Green Country created ten years ago by Jennifer Harmon. They take care of two owls — Owlbert and Chanel — in a neighborhood near 31st and Harvard.

Why do they need a lift?

The group livestreams Owlbert and Chanel using three mounted cameras, one outside and two inside the owls' tree. Two of the cameras have broken so they need to use the lift to install new cameras.

"It captures the nest so we can see when the eggs hatch. We can see what's being fed to them and how they behave inside the nest," Harmon said.

Why now?

Harmon says that nesting season is about to start. Once the owls have nested, Harmon says they become territorial and don't like humans in their habitat, so they need to install the cameras before that happens.

"There's a point where we're not even gonna be able to go near that nest because owls don't like trespassers, just like human beings," she said.

How can I help?

Harmon says anyone looking to help can reach out to the Barred Owls of Midtown Tulsa on Facebook.