'There's no way around it': Wagoner County voters ask questions and raise concerns over tax increase

Wednesday, February 5th 2025, 4:20 am
Wagoner County voters had the chance to ask questions about a tax increase on the ballot a week from Tuesday. The county commission is asking voters to approve a quarter of a penny sales tax increase over a 15 years to pay a $13.5 million settlement after someone died in jail. The proposal has prompted a lot of questions from the people in the community.
What are questions and concerns Wagoner County Voters have?
Many of the concerns Tuesday were about preventing another lawsuit like this from happening again in Wagoner County. Sheriff Chris Elliot told the crowd the jail has hired more than a dozen medical professionals as a response to the lawsuit.
Those healthcare workers are available 24/7 to respond to emergencies in the jail. People were also concerned that a property tax increase would hurt small businesses. One county commissioner says small businesses could be impacted. Others were frustrated to pay for something they believed wasn't their fault even if it was out of their control.
"I'm leaning more towards the sale tax it's going to be tough no matter what, I think as one lady brought up I can see it unfair for property and business," said Andrea Lyngar, Wagoner County.
Brent Watson, Wagoner County, said "We're going to get hit with the tax unfortunately, there's no way around it, I prefer the property tax."
The election is Tuesday, Feb. 11. Early voting is on Thursday and Friday at First Baptist Church in Wagoner.
