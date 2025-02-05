'There's no way around it': Wagoner County voters ask questions and raise concerns over tax increase

Wagoner County voters raised concerns about preventing future lawsuits, the impact of a property tax on small businesses, and the fairness of paying for a jail-related settlement as they considered a proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase on the Feb. 11 ballot.

By: Chloe Abbott

Wagoner County voters had the chance to ask questions about a tax increase on the ballot a week from Tuesday. The county commission is asking voters to approve a quarter of a penny sales tax increase over a 15 years to pay a $13.5 million settlement after someone died in jail. The proposal has prompted a lot of questions from the people in the community.

What are questions and concerns Wagoner County Voters have?

Many of the concerns Tuesday were about preventing another lawsuit like this from happening again in Wagoner County. Sheriff Chris Elliot told the crowd the jail has hired more than a dozen medical professionals as a response to the lawsuit.

Those healthcare workers are available 24/7 to respond to emergencies in the jail. People were also concerned that a property tax increase would hurt small businesses. One county commissioner says small businesses could be impacted. Others were frustrated to pay for something they believed wasn't their fault even if it was out of their control.

Sales Tax breakdown:

Spreads out the cost to more people including those who live outside of Wagoner County. A quarter of a penny over 15 years, or earlier if it gets paid off sooner. Example: On a $100 purchase, it's an additional quarter in sales tax. So for a family that's spending, say, $200 a week on an annual basis, that's an additional $26 annually for that family.

"I'm leaning more towards the sale tax it's going to be tough no matter what, I think as one lady brought up I can see it unfair for property and business," said Andrea Lyngar, Wagoner County.

Property Tax breakdown:

Affects only property owners in Wagoner County, including business owners, and land owners. Spread out over a 10-year timeline. Example: The increase for the average homeowner with a $200,000 house, property taxes on an annual basis, would go up $41.77 in the first year, and then go down a little bit each year after that for 10 years.

Brent Watson, Wagoner County, said "We're going to get hit with the tax unfortunately, there's no way around it, I prefer the property tax."

When is the election?

The election is Tuesday, Feb. 11. Early voting is on Thursday and Friday at First Baptist Church in Wagoner.