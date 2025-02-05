Wagoner County Sheriff's Office gives warning signs on scams

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a rise in scams, particularly online fraud, and offering tips on how to stay protected.

By: Jonathan Polasek

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is warning people about the rise of scams and fraud.

In Wagoner County, the sheriff's office handled about 140 fraud or scam reports in 2024, and that number already sits at about 10 in 2025.

Here are some ways you can protect yourself from falling victim to scams.

Digital Scams are Prevalent:

Most scams are now happening online, as digital communications are harder to trace compared to traditional mail.

Warning Signs:

Unexpected emails with unfamiliar links or confusing language are red flags for potential scams.

Steps to Take:

If you suspect a scam, don't click on suspicious links. Verify the legitimacy of messages and contact law enforcement for assistance.

Digital Forensics Lab:

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office has a digital forensics lab that can analyze devices like cell phones and laptops to investigate the origin of suspicious messages.

Verification:

Always verify unexpected digital messages or mail to confirm whether they are legitimate.

Stay Informed:

It is important to stay updated on new scams to protect yourself.

Act Quickly if Scammed: