Broken Arrow Police seek information on hit-and-run involving 5 vehicles

Broken Arrow police are searching for a driver who fled after a crash involving five vehicles, leaving one person injured.

By: Brooke Cox

-

Police are asking for the public’s help after a hit-and-run crash involving five vehicles in Broken Arrow.

Officers said the crash happened Monday near 9th Street and Washington.

One person was injured, and three of the vehicles were so badly damaged they could not be driven.

Police said the suspect fled in a red pickup truck, which is expected to have front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the crash, the driver, or the vehicle is asked to call Broken Arrow Police at 918-451-8200.