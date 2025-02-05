Heart Month highlights CPR training, prevention efforts in Oklahoma

The American Heart Association is raising awareness during Heart Month by promoting heart disease prevention, expanding CPR training in Oklahoma, and advocating for better resources in schools.

By: Autumn Bracey

February is recognized as Heart Month, with a focus on raising awareness about heart disease, which remains the leading cause of death for women.

The American Heart Association is working hard to educate the public on how to improve heart health and prevent this deadly condition.

Q: How can people reduce their risk of heart disease?

A: Simple lifestyle changes can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease. The American Heart Association recommends managing stress, getting enough sleep, and committing to just 10 to 15 minutes of exercise a day.

Q: Are the symptoms of heart disease the same for women as they are for men?

A: No, women often experience different symptoms than men. In addition to the typical chest pain, women may experience symptoms like indigestion, back pain, and persistent headaches, which can sometimes be overlooked as signs of heart trouble.

Q: Why is it so important to learn CPR?

A: According to Susan Brehm, Executive Director of the American Heart Association in Tulsa, many cardiac emergencies happen at home, where family members or friends are present. In these situations, starting chest compressions immediately can double or even triple the person’s chance of survival before emergency responders arrive.

Q: How can people help in these life-saving situations?

A: Starting CPR right away is one of the most important things you can do to help someone in cardiac arrest. The American Heart Association encourages everyone to learn CPR to make sure we're all ready to act as lifesavers instead of bystanders in emergencies.

Q: What’s happening in Oklahoma to improve CPR training?

A: In Oklahoma, a new law requires telecommunicators to be trained in CPR, so they can guide callers through the process during emergencies. Additionally, the Tulsa chapter of the American Heart Association is focusing on expanding CPR training across the community, including in schools, universities, and community groups.

Q: Are schools in Oklahoma well-equipped for CPR training?

A: While Oklahoma now requires high school students to complete CPR training before graduation, some schools are facing challenges. Brehm shared that many schools lack up-to-date CPR equipment, with some using pillows for training instead of proper mannequins. The American Heart Association is actively seeking funding to provide schools with the necessary CPR kits.

Q: Why is CPR training especially important for high school athletes?

A: More and more high school athletes are experiencing serious medical events, including cardiac arrests, making it crucial for athletic departments to be prepared. CPR training is essential to ensure that coaches, trainers, and staff can respond quickly and effectively if an emergency occurs during a game or practice.

Q: What is National Wear Red Day, and when is it?

A: National Wear Red Day takes place on Friday, Feb. 7; it’s a day to raise awareness about heart disease, especially in women. People are encouraged to wear red to show support for the fight against heart disease.