How playing ping pong is helping Tulsans diagnosed with Parkinson's

Doctors and researchers say ping pong can help slow Parkinson's disease. The South County Recreation Center in Bixby hosts Ping Pong Parkinson on Friday nights, offering a place for those with the disease to play and connect.

By: Alyssa Miller

A group meets at the South County Recreation Center in Bixby to play ping pong every Friday night. The one thing they all have in common is a Parkinson's diagnosis.

Parkinson's disease affects one in every 100 people age 60 and older. In Oklahoma, thousands of people have been diagnosed with the disease.

Hamid Ezzat-Ahmadi is the founder of the local Ping Pong Parkinson chapter, a New York-based nonprofit that raises awareness about the benefits of playing ping pong. He explains when he was diagnosed with the disease and how that led him to the game of ping pong.

Q: When were you diagnosed with Parkinson's disease?

A: I was diagnosed with Parkinson's in April 2019 at the age of 60 years old. "It hits you," said Ezzat-Ahmadi. "You think it is the end of the world. You really do not know much about it, what it is, and so you want to stay home, you do not want to go anywhere."

Q: How did you hear about Ping Pong Parkinson?

A: I played ping pong all my life until I got my diagnosis. My wife encouraged me to continue playing, so I found out there was a tournament in New York for people with Parkinson's disease. I emailed the founder of the nonprofit to ask if I could come mingle with the players just to learn more about Parkinson's and he invited me to play. "A 60-year-old cannot go make friends, I made friends with all these people in a matter of a week," said Ezzat-Ahmadi.

Q: What impacts has ping pong had on the progression of your Parkinson's?

A: Parkinson's disease affects your movement, balance, and coordination. Ping pong is a game that focuses on all three. "There are no two balls the same," said Ezzat-Ahmadi. "You have to react and move and when you move, you naturally build balance."

Q: Why did you start a local Ping Pong Parkinson chapter?

A: I started the local chapter in August 2024 because playing ping pong helped me with my Parkinson's and I wanted to help others. I also wanted to meet more people in a similar situation as me. "It is not just about ping pong, it is about gathering, it is about getting out of the house," Ezzat-Ahmadi continued saying, "We say we do not play against other players, we play against Parkinson's. That is the enemy."

Q: When do you all meet to play?

A: The Ping Pong Parkinson group plays on Friday nights from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. Starting on March 1st we will be able to use the gym at the South County Recreation Center located at 13800 S Peoria Ave. in Bixby at 3:30 p.m. This will allow me to work 1-on-1 with players that want some extra help improving their form or their game. Caregivers are also welcome to play.

Q: Does it cost to join the group?

A: We allow everyone to play their first month for free to see if they like it. After that, we ask for $10 a month or $50 for six months per family to cover the cost of equipment and renting out the space. However, we will not turn anyone away for the inability to pay.

To learn more about the nonprofit's mission visit PingPongParkinson.org.