Here's what to know about Screaming Earth Records' Blind Oath meet and greet

Screaming Earth Records in Owasso will host a Blind Oath meet and greet on February 8, featuring merchandise, memorabilia signings, and an acoustic performance by the band.

By: Brooke Cox

Since opening, Screaming Earth Records, the only vinyl record store in Owasso, has been steadily growing.

Store owner Ben Sloma said the local community has been supportive, with new customers continuing to visit the store each week.

Special Meet and Greet

A special event is planned for 4 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Screaming Earth Records, where fans will have the chance to meet the band Blind Oath. The event will feature merchandise sales, memorabilia signings, and an acoustic performance by the band.

Blind Oath, formed in 2018, is a staple in Tulsa’s metal scene. The band is made up of five members and is known for its strong presence in various metal subgenres. The band’s upcoming acoustic performance at the event is sure to be a highlight for fans.

The Tulsa metal scene is known for its supportive nature, with fans and bands alike working together to promote and celebrate the community. The band’s members are eager to perform and connect with their audience at the meet-and-greet.

This event is part of Screaming Earth Records’ ongoing commitment to supporting local musicians and helping foster connections between artists and their fans. It provides an opportunity for fans to engage with the bands they love, while also supporting the local music scene.

Blind Oath's New Single

Blind Oath will also be promoting their new single, Righteous Hunt, during the event. The track tells the story of a witch hunter getting his comeuppance. The band was fortunate to collaborate with notable vocalists from the New Wave of Traditional Heavy Metal (NWOTHM) scene, including artists from bands like Savage Master, Blood Star, Lady Beast, and Solicitor. These collaborations bring an extra layer of excitement to the band's new release.

