Body found in northern Tulsa woods; Medical Examiner working to determine cause of death

A body was discovered in Tulsa woods; authorities are investigating the identity and cause of death.

By: David Prock

A body was found in Tulsa Tuesday night according to Tulsa and Osage Nation Police Police.

The Osage Nation Police said a person was walking their dog through the woods east of the Osage Casino when they found the body, which was "heavily decomposed."

Tulsa Police said that the Medical Examiner's office has responded to determine the cause of death and identity.

This is a developing story.