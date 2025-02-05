Body found in northern Tulsa woods; Medical Examiner working to determine cause of death

Wednesday, February 5th 2025, 9:05 am
A body was found in Tulsa Tuesday night according to Tulsa and Osage Nation Police Police.
The Osage Nation Police said a person was walking their dog through the woods east of the Osage Casino when they found the body, which was "heavily decomposed."
Tulsa Police said that the Medical Examiner's office has responded to determine the cause of death and identity.
This is a developing story.
