Body found in northern Tulsa woods; Medical Examiner working to determine cause of death

A body was discovered in Tulsa woods; authorities are investigating the identity and cause of death.

Wednesday, February 5th 2025, 9:05 am

By: David Prock


A body was found in Tulsa Tuesday night according to Tulsa and Osage Nation Police Police.

The Osage Nation Police said a person was walking their dog through the woods east of the Osage Casino when they found the body, which was "heavily decomposed."

Tulsa Police said that the Medical Examiner's office has responded to determine the cause of death and identity.

This is a developing story.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 5th, 2025

January 27th, 2025

January 15th, 2025

January 14th, 2025

Top Headlines

February 6th, 2025

February 6th, 2025

February 6th, 2025

February 6th, 2025