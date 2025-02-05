Made In Oklahoma: Super Bowl fry bar

Wednesday, February 5th 2025, 10:49 am
As Super Bowl weekend approaches, many are looking for fresh ideas to elevate their game-day snacks.
This year, Natalie Mikles of Made in Oklahoma has created a fun and customizable fry bar with a variety of exciting toppings that are sure to impress guests.
The fry bar offers guests the freedom to customize their meals by choosing from a variety of toppings. Mikles suggests setting it up on a kitchen island or dining table for easy access. The toppings are arranged in a buffet-style layout, allowing each guest to create their own unique fry dish. The setup is perfect for large gatherings or smaller, more intimate groups.
Taco French Fries
One of the highlights is a taco fry station, complete with avocado, sour cream, salsa, pickled jalapenos, and cilantro.
Barbecue and Bacon French Fries
The barbecue and bacon fries feature Head Country barbecue sauce, crispy bacon, jalapenos, and parsley.
Hot Honey and Feta Fries
For those looking for a twist on traditional fries, Mikles also introduces a sweet option. Hot honey and feta cheese are combined to create a savory yet spicy topping that pairs perfectly with the fries. Roark Acres Honey from Jenks, Oklahoma, provides the sweet heat. Guests can drizzle the hot honey over fries and sprinkle red pepper flakes for added flavor.
Dessert Fries
For the grand finale, Mikles suggests a dessert fry station featuring caramel sauce. This sweet and salty combination mirrors the classic French fry and milkshake pairing but with a caramel twist. Guests can dip their fries into the sauce for a satisfying dessert bite.
Versatile Fry Options
If you have an air fryer, it’s easy to cook up fresh fries for the bar. Simply prepare the fries in the fryer, arrange them on a platter, and let guests add their toppings of choice. Whether guests prefer savory taco-style fries or a sweet caramel dessert fry, everyone will find something to enjoy.
February 5th, 2025
November 11th, 2024
November 6th, 2024
July 23rd, 2024
February 6th, 2025
February 6th, 2025