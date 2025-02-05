SEC preseason baseball poll: Sooners ranked 11, Kyle Witherspoon on 2nd team all-conference

Texas A&M leads the SEC baseball preseason poll, with Tennessee and Arkansas close behind. Sooners are picked 11th in their first season of SEC play.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Texas A&M is favored to win the 2025 Southeastern Conference baseball championship, according to the preseason poll of the league's 16 head coaches.

The Aggies received 10 first-place votes, with Arkansas getting three, and Tennessee, LSU, and Florida each earning one. Tennessee is projected to finish second, followed by Arkansas, LSU, and Florida. Oklahoma was picked to finish 11th according to the coaches.

The Preseason All-SEC Teams were also announced, with twelve schools represented. Tennessee and Texas A&M led with six total selections, including four first-team picks for the Aggies and three for Tennessee.

The SEC regular season begins on February 14, with conference play starting March 14. Twelve SEC teams are ranked in the top 25 of national preseason polls, and the SEC Baseball Tournament will be held May 20-25 at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama

The preseason No. 20/25 Sooners open the 2025 season at L. Dale Mitchell Park on Feb. 14 vs. Lehigh. The first pitch is slated for 4 p.m. CT

Kyson Witherspoon, a right-handed pitcher for Oklahoma, earned a spot on the SEC preseason all-conference second team. After a strong debut season in Norman, he was named first-team all-Big 12 with a 3.71 ERA over 80 innings, an 8-3 record in 11 starts, and 90 strikeouts.

Predicted Order of Finish

1 Texas A&M (10) – 228 2 Tennessee (1) – 215 3 Arkansas (3) – 214 4 LSU (1) – 204 5 Florida (1) – 183 6 Georgia – 165 7 Vanderbilt – 156 8 Texas – 146 9 Mississippi State – 112 10 Kentucky - 102 11 Oklahoma – 101 12 Auburn – 100 13 Alabama – 98 14 South Carolina - 61 15 Ole Miss – 60 16 Missouri – 31







