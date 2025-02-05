Things to do in Tulsa this weekend

Whether you're into art, history, or just a good time, Tulsa has plenty of events to enjoy this weekend. Here's a list of some of the must-see activities for February 7-9:

By: Bella Roddy

Oilers vs. Utah Grizzlies

When: Friday, Feb. 7, 7:05 p.m.

Where: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

Head to the BOK Center on Friday, Feb. 7, to cheer on the Tulsa Oilers as they take on the Utah Grizzlies! The fun starts with a pre-party at 5:30 p.m., featuring a live DJ and giveaways. Special $5 beer and $6 cocktails will be available. This game is also Hat Giveaway Night, with the first 1,000 fans receiving free Oilers hats!

For more details, visit BOK Center.

918 Night – Oilers vs. Utah Grizzlies

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 7:05 p.m.

Where: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.

Join the Oilers again on Saturday, Feb. 8, for 918 Night at the BOK Center. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free Oilers blanket, and after the game, there's an exciting Jersey Auction. The pre-party begins at 5:30 p.m., with live music, giveaways, and special drinks.

For more details, visit BOK Center.

Disney’s Frozen Movie Trivia

When: Friday, Feb. 7, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Broken Arrow Library, 300 W. Broadway Ave., Broken Arrow

Show off your Frozen movie knowledge at the Broken Arrow Library on Friday, Feb. 7. Compete in trivia for prizes, and enjoy the fun with other movie fans. This event is for ages 11-17.

For more details, visit Broken Arrow Library.

Children’s Mental Health Week: De-stress Fest

When: Friday, Feb. 7, 3:30-5 p.m.

Where: Herman and Kate Kaiser Library, 5202 S. Hudson Ave.

Celebrate Children’s Mental Health Week at the Herman and Kate Kaiser Library on Friday, Feb. 7, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Watch a family-friendly film about emotions and growing up, sip on hot cocoa, and take part in mindfulness activities. Perfect for elementary to middle schoolers.

For more details, visit Herman and Kate Kaiser Library.

Second Saturday Art: Mixed Media Valentine’s Cards

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Arts@302, 302 S. Main St., Broken Arrow

Create your own Valentine’s cards at Arts@302 in Broken Arrow on Saturday, Feb. 8. This free, come-and-go event features guest artist Victoria Moore, who will guide you through collage techniques. Donuts, coffee, and juice will be provided.

For more details, visit Arts@302.

My Furry Valentine Pet Adoption

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (or until all pets are adopted)

Where: Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Dr.

Find your new best friend at the My Furry Valentine Pet Adoption event at Woodland Hills Mall on Saturday, Feb. 8. Hosted by the Humane Society of Tulsa and other local rescue groups, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until all animals are adopted. The first 1,000 adopters will receive a Valentine’s Day treat.

For more details, visit Woodland Hills Mall.

Second Saturday Silents: Tillie’s Punctured Romance

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave.

Enjoy a classic Charlie Chaplin comedy at Circle Cinema on Saturday, Feb. 8, as part of the Second Saturday Silent Series. Watch the 1914 film Tillie’s Punctured Romance accompanied by a live score played by Bill Rowland on the restored 1928 theater pipe organ.

For more details, visit Circle Cinema.

Jack & Jill Living Museum

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Philbrook Museum, 2727 S. Rockford Rd.

Celebrate Black History Month at Philbrook Museum on Saturday, Feb. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. Local children and families will present a living museum, showcasing the contributions of influential Black leaders throughout history.

For more details, visit Philbrook Museum.

For more events happening in Tulsa, click here.