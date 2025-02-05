Protesters march through downtown Tulsa to City Hall; Here's why they are speaking out

Protesters in Tulsa marched to city hall on Wednesday. Organizers said they are speaking for marginalized groups, advocating for reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ support, and immigrant rights at City Hall.

By: News On 6

Protesters march through downtown Tulsa on Wednesday on their way to City Hall.

The plan for the "People United Walkout and March" protest began to circulate on social media Tuesday and was started by a group known as Tulsa Advocates on Facebook. The protest began at Cameron St and N Boston Ave, with people supporting various causes gathering across from News On 6.

The group marched to Tulsa City Hall where one of the members of Tulsa Advocates gave a small speech. Organizers said they plan to be out for hours.

Why Are People Protesting In Tulsa

According to the Tulsa Advocates Facebook page, Wednesday's protest is in support of human rights and on behalf of various groups who feel they have been marginalized.

"We are protesting for those who have been silenced. Reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ and Black Lives Matter movements, for a better education, to STOP deportation affecting immigrants. We demand the future that was promised, but never delivered. Our city officials must be a voice the federal level. Protest after protest, we demand our leaders listen We’re uniting all Movements, and organizations to advocate for change."



