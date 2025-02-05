Thunder acquire Daniel Theis from Pelicans according to reports.

Thunder add depth to front court in trade with New Orleans

By: Jeremie Poplin

The New Orleans Pelicans have traded Daniel Theis to the Oklahoma City Thunder in an attempt to stay under the NBA's luxury tax according to reports.

OKC has dealt with injury problems this season with Both Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein having dealt with injuries this season. The Thunder now have a little insurance and depth giving themselves another big body in case injury issues persist.

Theis, 32, is averaging 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 38 games played this season. The NBA trade deadline is tomorrow at 2 p.m. central.





Who is Daniel Theis?

From Germany where he spent seven seasons in the top level of German basketball, Bundesliga. Theis signed his first contract with the Celtics in July of 2017. Theis was traded to Chicago in 2021 and has been a member of the Rockets, Pacers, Clippers, and Pelicans.



