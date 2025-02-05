Some businesses concerned with safety at 18th and Boston intersection

Businesses are asking the City of Tulsa for intersection improvements on 18th and Boston to help customers cross the street safely.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

A few businesses near 18th and Boston want the city to fix what they say is a dangerous intersection.

A driver hit two people in that intersection last week, and even though they’re both okay, the businesses say this is part of a larger problem.

THE INTERSECTION NOW

Right now, you can barely see the crosswalk markings on the street at the intersection at 18th and Boston and there are no streetlights.

"Really, you're crossing almost two different streets,” said Alberto Gallegos, a Manager at Tacos x Mezcal, a restaurant at that intersection.

WORRIED FOR CUSTOMERS

Gallegos says employees and customers have to park across the street from the restaurant and walk across the street with no crosswalk.

"There's no adequate crosswalks here as well,” said Gallegos. “In the evenings, especially after dark, there's no lighting as part of it. The only lighting a lot of times for the street is the lighting that comes out of the windows from our restaurant. As well as for our employees. Many of us park across the street as well. Many times, like myself, don't leave until way after dark when we close, so I myself, when I'm crossing, there's been a couple of times when people have raced through, that I have to catch myself because especially the fact of no lighting."

Mark Gorman, who owns Tails and Ales also on Boston, says he is concerned about how walkable that intersection is.

"All day, we'll sit here and we'll hear brakes and people yelling,” said Gorman. “I'm amazed that's the first time in two years that I've seen actually someone get hit after all the close calls. There's a lot of growth going on over here, and we want that growth, right? It helps us as a city and it helps us as a district to have people churning around and walking back and forth. But it's hard in good conscience to encourage people to come out here to the neighborhood and then gamble as they're crossing the street."

WHAT BUSINESSES WANT

Gallegos wishes the city would upgrade this intersection before someone gets badly hurt or killed.

"Some lighting right here, as well as even one of the flashing pedestrian crosswalk signs. As well as just even some markings for the crosswalk for where people to cross,” said Gallegos.

Gorman says this is a problem that’s been happening for a long time.

"Get the work done,” said Gorman. “We've been waiting for years. There's not a clear path. If there was a system in place where we could come together and say, 'look, we are growing, there's a lot of investment going on over here.'"

TEMPORARY UPGRADES

Gallegos and Gorman both say if the city can’t fix the problem right away, it should offer a quick fix in the meantime.

"We'd love the city to come out and at least repaint the crosswalks,” said Gorman. “They said they are planning on doing this intersection next, but we've heard it for years. We would love, something temporary even, lights on the telephone poles that are already here, painted crosswalks."

"Is there a temporary solution at the moment they could put into effect until they make these changes needed?" asked Gallegos.

CITY COUNCILOR STATEMENT

Laura Bellis, who represents District Four on the Tulsa City Council, sent News On 6 this statement:

"I’ve definitely advocated for work to improve the infrastructure and safe walkability of that area and think the investment and advocacy of local business is making that area vibrant. I’ll continue supporting them however I can. I wish we could expedite these needed projects, and hope we can find a short term solution to keep people safe, knowing the city has a long list of critical capital improvement projects that all hold great priority."

CITY PLANS

The City of Tulsa says crews are working on 17th Street right now and will move to 18th Street once that area has been completed.

It also says the work on 18th Street will include intersection upgrades, such as new signage and crosswalks, as well as road improvements.

MORE INFORMATION

For more information on this project and other Capital Improvement Projects through the City of Tulsa, click here.