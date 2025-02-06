East Central High student-athlete makes history

East Central High’s Nayeli Vazquez makes history becoming the first girl to sign a college football scholarship in Oklahoma history.

By: Ethan Wright

Flag football is a relatively new sport, and it became a major part of Nayeli Vazquez’s life just a year ago. Now it’s leading her to a college scholarship. Nayeli is making history already. After signing her letter of intent to play football at Pratt Community College, she became the first girl in Oklahoma history to sign a college football scholarship.

East Central High is practically new to the sport

East Central High’s principal and head flag football coach, Gina Wilson, says when given the opportunity to coach the school’s flag football team, she made time in her schedule to rise to the occasion. She says she felt there was something special about the sport and the season.

In their very first season, Coach Principal Wilson managed to get her girls all the way to the state championship.

“We had an undefeated season and then we went into the championship down 16 to 0 at halftime and came back and won,” Wilson said.

The sport is practically new to the country

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, there are only 12 states that have sanctioned high school flag football teams. Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New York, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

As of 2024, there are now 22 colleges that offer women’s varsity flag football.

The biggest announcement is that flag football will be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The sport isn’t as new to Nayeli Vazquez

Nayeli says, though she didn’t know it would lead to this, she’s always lived a football filled life. Growing up in what she calls a “very football driven” family, Nayeli remembers all of the Thanksgiving Day football games in the backyard.

“It prepared me to play flag football for my high school and it honestly helped me out so, so much with the throwing and the rules,” she said.

The Future: Football and Law

As Nayeli moves forward with her football career, she has bigger dreams in mind. After her time at Pratt, she hopes to continue her education, ultimately pursuing a law degree. Where does she have her eyes set? Brown and Yale. “

“I like arguing, so why not take that to a profession and especially argue about something that really matters? And speak for those who can't really speak for themselves," Nayeli said.