'The Shawnee Community Is Proud': Oklahoma town prepares to root on Kansas City Chiefs Center Creed Humphrey in the Super Bowl

Creed Humphrey is 1 of 2 former Shawnee High School players to win multiple Super Bowl titles.

By: Scott Pfeil

-

Tucked just south of Interstate 40 in Pottawatomie County, Shawnee High School sits 642 miles away from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. But when Super Bowl 59 kicks off in the Big Easy on Sunday, this Oklahoma town will be in the spotlight once again thanks to Chiefs center Creed Humphrey. That journey to the pinnacle of the NFL began right here in Shawnee.

"It brings great pride to our community, great pride to our school."

Kathy Chamblin taught Creed in a Leadership class at SHS and recognized right away that he was destined for big things.

"He was one of those students who was willing to go the extra mile, whether it was in the classroom or on the football field, at practice, in games or just being a helpful hand to somebody who might need it,"

Jason Madonna took over as the Wolves head coach in 2023. Even though he didn't get to coach Creed in high school, he recognized the importance of his story.

"Not only is he a great player, he's a great student. High ACT, high GPA, and he was also a role model in the school building. It really is a tool for us to show them that the example is set, and the possibilities are there," said Madonna.

Shawnee is one of a handful of high schools that have not 1, but 2, former players that have won multiple Super Bowl titles. Those players were, of course, Darrien Gordon and Creed Humphrey. Madonna is using that fact as a foundation to motivate his current players.

"We're proud of him. The Shawnee community is very proud of the type of young man that he is, the success that he's had," said Madonna. "And I want to make sure that when the future walks into the locker room, they what's attainable."

With Creed's pictures in the locker room and around the stadium, the players are motivated every day to become the next success story to come out this central Oklahoma town.

"Just seeing that he's done what I want to do and what I'm trying to get to. He proves that anything you want to do, you can do it," said junior offensive lineman Jaqwon Evans.

"It just means to me, and like any other kid from Shawnee, if you just go as hard as you can every day, that could be you. Just working hard, listening to your coaches, listening to your teachers. Just doing everything right every day can get you where you want to be," adds junior offensive lineman Kaden Bramlage.

As the Chiefs go for their third straight Super Bowl victory in New Orleans, there will be a large contingent of fans in Wolf Blue and White cheering for Creed all the way from Shawnee.

"We're very proud of Creed and we're hoping that he brings home the 3rd Lombardi and comes back, and we can have a big celebration," said Madonna.