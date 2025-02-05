Super Bowl LIX: stats, records, and historical context
The Chiefs and Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday in New Orleans. This is the Superdome's eight time to host.
Wednesday, February 5th 2025, 5:26 pm
By:
Jeremie Poplin
The Kansas City Chiefs (17-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (17-3) will meet in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday (5:30 p.m. FOX) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The 34 combined wins, including the postseason, by the Chiefs and Eagles are the most-ever between Super Bowl opponents.
Kansas City Chiefs:
- First team to reach the Super Bowl five times in a six-season span.
- Can become the first team ever to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
- Fourth team all-time to appear in three consecutive Super Bowls (joining 1990-93 Bills, 1971-73 Dolphins, 2016-18 Patriots).
- Only three teams have appeared in the Super Bowl four or more times in the past 25 seasons: New England (9), Kansas City (5), and Philadelphia (4).
Philadelphia Eagles:
- Can win their second Super Bowl in franchise history (previous win: Super Bowl LII, 2017 season).
Super Bowl LIX Historical Context
- This will be the ninth Super Bowl rematch and the second time two teams meet twice in a 3-season span (Buffalo vs. Dallas in XXVII & XXVIII).
- Kansas City defeated Philadelphia 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII (2022 season), the only Super Bowl where both teams scored at least 35 points.
Coaches: Andy Reid & Nick Sirianni
- Reid’s 45th career postseason game as head coach (most in NFL history).
- With a win, Reid can join Bill Belichick (6 Super Bowls) and Chuck Noll (4) with four Super Bowl victories.
- Reid has 28 career postseason victories, second-most all-time behind Belichick (31).
- Sirianni, third head coach to make two Super Bowls in the first four seasons of coaching. He will be 43 years, 239 days old – 5th-youngest to coach a second Super Bowl.
Quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes & Jalen Hurts
- Mahomes (29 years, 145 days old) can become the youngest QB ever to start five Super Bowls and the first under 30 to win four.
- Mahomes has 43 career postseason TD passes, could surpass Joe Montana and Aaron Rodgers for second-most postseason TDs.
- Mahomes has won Super Bowl MVP in each of the last two seasons (LIV, LVII) and can become the first player to win MVP three consecutive times.
- Hurts becomes the 8th QB to start multiple Super Bowls in their first five seasons (joining notable QBs like Aikman, Elway, Mahomes).
- Hurts set a Super Bowl record for most rushing yards by a QB in LVII (70 yards) and became one of only two players with three rushing TDs in a Super Bowl.
Key Players: Travis Kelce & Saquon Barkley
Travis Kelce:
- Most postseason receptions in NFL history (174).
- 2nd in postseason receiving yards (2,039) and TDs (20), trailing only Jerry Rice.
- Can surpass Rice for most Super Bowl receptions and Gronkowski/Lynn Swann for second-most receiving yards in a Super Bowl.
Saquon Barkley:
- 2,447 rushing yards in 2023, including 442 in the postseason (7th-most all-time in a single playoff run).
- Can surpass Terrell Davis’ 2,476 rushing yards for most rushing yards in a season, including playoffs.
- Can join elite company as the third player with 500 rushing yards in a postseason.
Eagles' Rushing Records
- 39 rushing TDs this season (including playoffs), can break the Eagles’ own record of 42 set in 2022.
- Can break the 1997 Broncos’ record of 12 postseason rushing TDs.
- With 110 rushing yards in Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles could set a new record for the most rushing yards in a single postseason (currently 792 by Washington in 1982).
Nolan Smith’s Sacking Record
- 4 sacks this postseason (2 in Wild Card, 1 in Divisional, 1 in NFC Championship).
- Can become the first player since 1982 (when sacks became official) to record a sack in four postseason games in a single season.
Jeremie Poplin
Jeremie "Pop" Poplin