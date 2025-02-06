Remains identified as woman missing since 2019

The Quapaw Nation Marshal Service has confirmed that remains found in rural Ottawa County have been identified as Aubrey Dameron.

By: Katie Alexander

The Quapaw Nation Marshal Service has confirmed that remains found in rural Ottawa County on Jan. 31 have been identified as Aubrey Dameron.

Dameron was last seen in March of 2019 when leaving her mother's house in Grove.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. released the following statement:

“After nearly six years missing, our Cherokee Nation citizen Aubrey Dameron has been recovered today. Our thoughts and prayers are with her Aunt Pam and Uncle Christian, who always put Aubrey’s missing persons case, and all MMIP cases, in the forefront where it belonged. Aubrey, who was extremely proud of her Cherokee culture, had a bright future and her young life was cut too short. Our Marshals led many searches for her, erected billboards to help find her and helped raise awareness on her case, and that of many others over these past few years. We know her family is in mourning, and Deputy Chief and I, and the entire tribe, offer our condolences and support to her family and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace dear Aubrey.” – Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

