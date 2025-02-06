Tulsa Football adds five signees on National Signing Day

The total number of signees and transfers is now 38 for the Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa head football coach Tre Lamb announced today the addition of five high school signees to financial aid agreements, bringing the total number of signees and transfers to 38 for the Golden Hurricane.

The five prep signees are running back Kelvin “Boosie” Washington, tight end Luke Tevis, offensive lineman Logan Muck, cornerback Jace Williams and quarterback Andrew Alford. Four of the new signees hail from Texas with one joining Tulsa from Georgia.

Jace Williams (6’1”, 190) represents the lone defensive prep signing of February. A cornerback out of Mesquite, Texas, Williams was a two-year starter at Mesquite Horn High School, where he earned All-District honors his senior year. Williams recorded 43 tackles, 35 solo, 11 pass break ups, three tackles for loss and three interceptions in his career.

Kelvin “Boosie” Washington (5’8”, 170) is a 247Sports three-star running back out of Longview High School in Texas. In a three-year varsity career, he racked up 3,615 yards on the ground with 47 touchdowns.

Tight end Luke Tevis (6’5”, 230) earned a 247Sports three-star rating while playing ball at Paschal High School in the Fort Worth, area, where he was a three-year starter. In his career, Tevis pulled down 94 receptions for 1,176 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Logan Muck (6’8”, 290) adds some size up front for the Golden Hurricane. Muck hails from Rockwall, Texas, where he was a two-year starter at tackle for Rockwall-Heath High School. He earned 3rd team All-District and Academic All-State honors his senior campaign.

The lone signee from outside Texas, Andrew Alford (6’1”, 190) is from Columbus, Ga. He played his prep ball at Central High School in Phenix City, Ala., where he was a four-year letterwinner and three-year starter. A team captain his junior and senior year, he led the team to a state title and a state runner-up. Alford threw for more 8,500 career yards and 98 touchdowns. As a junior, he recorded 3,587 yards and 45 touchdowns through the air.



