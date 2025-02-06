Tulsa Public Schools students stage walkout protests: How the district is responding

Some Tulsa Public Schools students held a walk out on Wednesday.

By: News On 6

Video shows students from Booker T Washington, and the Tulsa School for Arts and Sciences, but the protests happened at eight schools in the district.

Students chanted phrases like "no justice no peace" and "no one is illegal on stolen land."

The district says students worked with school employees to coordinate the walk outs ahead of time and their protests were peaceful.

Full statement from TPS:

We support the right of our students to peaceful self-expression and advocacy. We have guidance in place that provides for students to safely demonstrate while minimizing disruptions to learning: students are allowed to participate in walkouts as long as they use designated areas identified by school leaders. Designated areas vary by site and are selected to prioritize student safety. Today, Tulsa Public Schools students at sites including Booker T Washington High School, Edison Preparatory Academy, East Central High School, Hale Middle School, McLain High School of Science & Technology, Monroe Demonstration Academy, and Will Rogers College High School held peaceful, planned demonstrations outside each of their schools.