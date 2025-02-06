Flavor of Oklahoma: OMG Lounge brings bold burgers and fresh ingredients to Owasso

An Oklahoma burger spot is combining classics with exciting, unique combinations to make you say “OMG.” OMG Lounge in Owasso started as a food truck and now has a cult-like following and a lounge where you can grab a burger, a beer, and kick back with friends.

An Oklahoma burger spot is combining classics with exciting, unique combinations to make you say “OMG.”

OMG Lounge in Owasso started as a food truck and now has a cult-like following and a lounge where you can grab a burger, a beer, and kick back with friends.

The lunch rush is in full swing at OklaHomies Mobile Gastronomy—or OMG—Lounge…This space may feel full, but it’s even more crowded back in the food truck, where all the cooking happens.

“We became known as the burger guys,” said owner and operator Brandon Hines.

OMG Lounge started as a mobile operation, but it’s now parked in Owasso to serve customers at a permanent location.

“Everything is done the right way—we hand patty, we season very well,” Hines said.

He says the secret sauce is the fresh ingredients—like the beef, veggies, and buns, which are sourced daily.

“What makes us different is you can’t beat our freshness. It was purchased today, cut today,” Hines said.

He starts by smashing down patties and generously seasoning them.

“We get ‘em on there, and we use the bacon fat to get ‘em grilled…”

Both burgers are topped with cheese and covered to let everything melt together.

“It’s already starting to melt. It's much more of a color change.”

Julie gets the toppings ready, and the burgers are crowned and wrapped, ready to be devoured.

The American Classic includes mustard, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. It’s exactly what you want when you’re craving a classic taste.

Sometimes, you want to kick it up a notch. The Spicy Monkey is one of their wilder, popular choices. The name is inspired by the banana peppers, and it also includes pepper jack, bacon, onions, and chipotle mayo.

“It’s unique, interesting. It’s a craveable burger,” Hines said.

It definitely is one that’s craved from the first bite, with the spice, the bacon fat, and the really good cheese.

The “Hell Ya” fries are more than a side—they’re the main event. They are drizzled in Homies garlic parm sauce and get even more seasoning.

“It’s a parm garlic serrano pepper mixture,” Hines said.

A hint of curry powder makes these a knockout, with an explosion of flavor.

People love the sauce options, too. Each one is handcrafted, and Hines says there’s something for everyone.

"The sauces are the pride and joy," he said.

Don’t forget to wash it down with an ever-changing selection on tap.

“Good beer, unique beer, is a game plan for me,” Hines said.

OMG Lounge also has pinball machines and pool tables if you’re feeling adventurous.

Hines says he’s amazed by the community response and is thrilled to keep growing—while making sure his staff and customers always feel appreciated.

“Operating the best we can, we want to make sure we have the best food, take care of people the best we can, and the sales handle themselves,” he said.

Due to Oklahoma’s liquor laws, the lounge area of OMG is only open to those 21 and up. But kids can get burgers at the food truck behind the building, and you can order online or to-go.

OklaHomies Mobile Gastronomy Lounge is located at 11330 N. Garnett Rd, Ste. C, Owasso, OK 74055.

We're always looking for unique, special restaurants all over Green Country. You can send an email to Kristen.Weaver@Griffin.news with your recommendations.

You can also follow @Kristeats on Instagram.