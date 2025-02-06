Owasso 8th Grader publishes debut fantasy-novel

An eighth-grader at Owasso spent the last two years writing a novel. That hard work paid off in December when she learned her book would be published.

By: Ryan Gillin

While walking through the lunchroom of the Owasso 8th Grade Center, Macy Nelson isn’t thinking about where she’s going to sit. Her thoughts transport her to the bookshelves—places where dragons soar overhead.

But instead of reading the words of her favorite authors, she put her own pen to the page.

“I just started a story about a girl who went to another land because that’s what I wanted to do at that age,” she said.

Macy wrote The Locket of Evermeir—her book that was just published a month ago.

“She’s 16 and she gets a locket from her mother, but her mother has passed away, so she ends up wearing the locket and she’s transported to a different realm. So, she gets to explore this new world and figure out a way to go home.”

Before devoting the time to writing the whole 142 pages, she tested out her manuscript on a harsh audience.

“I read it to my cousins by force, not by choice,” Macy said.

It passed their test. So, she began the two-year journey of juggling sports, school, and scripts.

“I’ve learned lots of things, not just about writing but about having persistence and dedication to the things that you’re really passionate about. I also learned about dialogue, paragraphs, and character development,” she said.

Characters like Grace, who she based on herself.

“She’s kind of a wallflower, blending in, which is how I felt at that age. I kind of match my personality to hers a little bit,” Macy said.

And she hopes others will see themselves in the characters and get lost in the world she created.

“Sometimes it caused some tears because it took a lot of work, but it was totally worth it.”

To celebrate her hard work, Macy is hosting a book signing for her friends this Friday. The book can be purchased on Amazon, and Macy plans to turn it into a series.

