Oklahoma high school athletes sign letters of intent

Wednesday was National Signing Day, and several high school athletes signed their letters of intent to take their talents to the next level.

By: Ravin Ray

Broken Arrow had 21 signees Wednesday afternoon in the Event Center.

Rekiah Bowen, Basketball - New Mexico Junior College Titus Heeley, Baseball - Central Baptist College Lucas Hernandez, Baseball - Oklahoma Baptist University Brock Natale, Baseball - Seminole State College Landon Thiel, Baseball - Allen Community College Danny Turnham, Baseball - Kansas Wesleyan Kale Lamant, Football - Butler Community College Ava Komadina, Golf - Southern Nazarene University Haylie Allen, Soccer - Rose State College Jaylyn Hammond, Soccer - Grambling State University Hailey Henfrey, Soccer - University of Central Oklahoma Hailey Green, Soccer - Pittsburgh State University Jilian Hawk, Soccer - Southern Nazarene University Addison Castleberry, Soccer - University of Tulsa Evan Shaw, Soccer - Northeastern State University Addison Jones, Softball - Barton County Community College Cali Lieurance, Softball - Barton County Community College Cayden Weingartinen, Swimming - Henderson State University Aaron Tompkins, Track and Field - Haskell College Annika Bergwall, Track and Field - Indiana Tech Grace Marshall, Volleyball - University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Angelque Carter, Track and Field - Oklahoma State University

Bixby had 16 signees Wednesday morning in the Whitey Ford Gym.

Brennen Galligan, Baseball - Connors State College Grant Goldman, Baseball - Oklahoma Wesleyan University Brian Justice, Baseball - Barton Community College Rhett Leu, Baseball - Northern Oklahoma College Nate Lloyd, Baseball - Eastern Oklahoma State College Coen Miller, Baseball - Coffeyville Community College Landen Wegener, Baseball - Redlands Community College Peyton Chronister, Football - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Dob Doh, Football - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Jacob Hamlin, Football - Central Arkansas University Cooper Parker, Football - Harding University Kendall Labouff, Lacrosse - Ottawa University Mason Hahn, Soccer - Harding University Brooklynn Latham, Softball - University of Ozarks Abigail Cothran, XC/Track and Field - Rogers State University Ian Locke, Track and Field - Southern Nazarene University

Jenks had 17 signees Wednesday evening in the Frank Harold Gymnasium.