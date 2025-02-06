Oklahoma high school athletes sign letters of intent
Wednesday was National Signing Day, and several high school athletes signed their letters of intent to take their talents to the next level.
Wednesday, February 5th 2025
By:
Ravin Ray
Broken Arrow had 21 signees Wednesday afternoon in the Event Center.
- Rekiah Bowen, Basketball - New Mexico Junior College
- Titus Heeley, Baseball - Central Baptist College
- Lucas Hernandez, Baseball - Oklahoma Baptist University
- Brock Natale, Baseball - Seminole State College
- Landon Thiel, Baseball - Allen Community College
- Danny Turnham, Baseball - Kansas Wesleyan
- Kale Lamant, Football - Butler Community College
- Ava Komadina, Golf - Southern Nazarene University
- Haylie Allen, Soccer - Rose State College
- Jaylyn Hammond, Soccer - Grambling State University
- Hailey Henfrey, Soccer - University of Central Oklahoma
- Hailey Green, Soccer - Pittsburgh State University
- Jilian Hawk, Soccer - Southern Nazarene University
- Addison Castleberry, Soccer - University of Tulsa
- Evan Shaw, Soccer - Northeastern State University
- Addison Jones, Softball - Barton County Community College
- Cali Lieurance, Softball - Barton County Community College
- Cayden Weingartinen, Swimming - Henderson State University
- Aaron Tompkins, Track and Field - Haskell College
- Annika Bergwall, Track and Field - Indiana Tech
- Grace Marshall, Volleyball - University of Arkansas-Fort Smith
- Angelque Carter, Track and Field - Oklahoma State University
Bixby had 16 signees Wednesday morning in the Whitey Ford Gym.
- Brennen Galligan, Baseball - Connors State College
- Grant Goldman, Baseball - Oklahoma Wesleyan University
- Brian Justice, Baseball - Barton Community College
- Rhett Leu, Baseball - Northern Oklahoma College
- Nate Lloyd, Baseball - Eastern Oklahoma State College
- Coen Miller, Baseball - Coffeyville Community College
- Landen Wegener, Baseball - Redlands Community College
- Peyton Chronister, Football - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
- Dob Doh, Football - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
- Jacob Hamlin, Football - Central Arkansas University
- Cooper Parker, Football - Harding University
- Kendall Labouff, Lacrosse - Ottawa University
- Mason Hahn, Soccer - Harding University
- Brooklynn Latham, Softball - University of Ozarks
- Abigail Cothran, XC/Track and Field - Rogers State University
- Ian Locke, Track and Field - Southern Nazarene University
Jenks had 17 signees Wednesday evening in the Frank Harold Gymnasium.
- Zac Cox, Football - Washington University
- Brody Henderson, Football - Sam Houston State University
- Owen Jones, Football - University of Central Oklahoma
- Jack Wiltshire, Football - University of Tulsa
- Samantha Hall, Lacrosse - Benedictine College
- Addison Porter, Lacrosse - Grove City College
- Sophia Gaskins, Soccer - University of Central Oklahoma
- Livi Jones, Soccer - Pittsburgh State University
- Clare Keeling, Soccer - University of Central Oklahoma
- Anika Patton, Soccer - University of Missouri- Kansas City
- Adelynn Phipps, Soccer - Pittsburgh State University
- Landry Fieker, Club Soccer - Oklahoma State University
- Ragon Francy, Club Soccer - USMA-Army West Point
- Makenna Smith, XC/Track and Field - Lindenwood University
- Juliana Borchers, Volleyball - Arkansas Tech
- Lola Ojo, Volleyball - Stony Brook
