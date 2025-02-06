Oklahoma high school athletes sign letters of intent

Wednesday was National Signing Day, and several high school athletes signed their letters of intent to take their talents to the next level. 

Wednesday, February 5th 2025, 10:16 pm

By: Ravin Ray


Broken Arrow had 21 signees Wednesday afternoon in the Event Center. 

  1. Rekiah Bowen, Basketball - New Mexico Junior College
  2. Titus Heeley, Baseball - Central Baptist College
  3. Lucas Hernandez, Baseball - Oklahoma Baptist University
  4. Brock Natale, Baseball - Seminole State College
  5. Landon Thiel, Baseball - Allen Community College
  6. Danny Turnham, Baseball - Kansas Wesleyan
  7. Kale Lamant, Football - Butler Community College
  8. Ava Komadina, Golf - Southern Nazarene University
  9. Haylie Allen, Soccer - Rose State College
  10. Jaylyn Hammond, Soccer - Grambling State University
  11. Hailey Henfrey, Soccer - University of Central Oklahoma
  12. Hailey Green, Soccer - Pittsburgh State University
  13. Jilian Hawk, Soccer - Southern Nazarene University
  14. Addison Castleberry, Soccer - University of Tulsa
  15. Evan Shaw, Soccer - Northeastern State University
  16. Addison Jones, Softball - Barton County Community College
  17. Cali Lieurance, Softball - Barton County Community College
  18. Cayden Weingartinen, Swimming - Henderson State University
  19. Aaron Tompkins, Track and Field - Haskell College
  20. Annika Bergwall, Track and Field - Indiana Tech
  21. Grace Marshall, Volleyball - University of Arkansas-Fort Smith
  22. Angelque Carter, Track and Field - Oklahoma State University

Bixby had 16 signees Wednesday morning in the Whitey Ford Gym.

  1. Brennen Galligan, Baseball - Connors State College
  2. Grant Goldman, Baseball - Oklahoma Wesleyan University
  3. Brian Justice, Baseball - Barton Community College
  4. Rhett Leu, Baseball - Northern Oklahoma College
  5. Nate Lloyd, Baseball - Eastern Oklahoma State College
  6. Coen Miller, Baseball - Coffeyville Community College
  7. Landen Wegener, Baseball - Redlands Community College
  8. Peyton Chronister, Football - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
  9. Dob Doh, Football - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M
  10. Jacob Hamlin, Football - Central Arkansas University
  11. Cooper Parker, Football - Harding University
  12. Kendall Labouff, Lacrosse - Ottawa University
  13. Mason Hahn, Soccer - Harding University
  14. Brooklynn Latham, Softball - University of Ozarks
  15. Abigail Cothran, XC/Track and Field - Rogers State University
  16. Ian Locke, Track and Field - Southern Nazarene University

Jenks had 17 signees Wednesday evening in the Frank Harold Gymnasium.

  1. Zac Cox, Football - Washington University
  2. Brody Henderson, Football - Sam Houston State University
  3. Owen Jones, Football - University of Central Oklahoma
  4. Jack Wiltshire, Football - University of Tulsa
  5. Samantha Hall, Lacrosse - Benedictine College
  6. Addison Porter, Lacrosse - Grove City College
  7. Sophia Gaskins, Soccer - University of Central Oklahoma
  8. Livi Jones, Soccer - Pittsburgh State University
  9. Clare Keeling, Soccer - University of Central Oklahoma
  10. Anika Patton, Soccer - University of Missouri- Kansas City
  11. Adelynn Phipps, Soccer - Pittsburgh State University
  12. Landry Fieker, Club Soccer - Oklahoma State University
  13. Ragon Francy, Club Soccer - USMA-Army West Point
  14. Makenna Smith, XC/Track and Field - Lindenwood University
  15. Juliana Borchers, Volleyball - Arkansas Tech
  16. Lola Ojo, Volleyball - Stony Brook
