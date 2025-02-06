Local restaurants may have to raise prices due to egg shortage: How will it impact Tulsa?

Local restaurants in Tulsa, like Wildflower Cafe, face rising egg prices due to a bird flu outbreak. Some businesses hesitate to raise prices, relying on community support amid rising costs.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

Q: Why are some local restaurants considering raising their prices?

A: The sharp increase in egg prices has some local restaurants, including well-known chains like Waffle House, pondering price hikes. Experts say the main cause is the largest bird flu outbreak in over a decade, which has led to a significant reduction in the egg supply, pushing prices higher. Waffle House has already announced a temporary 50-cent surcharge on eggs at all its locations to cover the increased costs.

Q: How is this price hike affecting smaller, local businesses like Wildflower Cafe in Tulsa?

A: Wildflower Cafe, a favorite breakfast and lunch spot in Tulsa, has felt the impact of rising egg prices. The cafe’s management says they’ve had to become more diligent about avoiding waste, ensuring that every egg is used carefully to minimize losses. They’ve also seen costs for other ingredients, like bacon and avocados, rise—but eggs have been hit the hardest.

Q: How are customers reacting to these price increases?

A: Regulars like Julie Anderson, who frequently visits Wildflower Cafe, have noticed the rising costs of food. Despite the price hike, Julie says she’s still willing to pay the extra costs for a meal out. She values the experience of eating out and supporting local businesses. Even though price hikes aren’t ideal, Julie is committed to continuing to support places like Wildflower if they raise menu prices.

Q: How much has the cost of eggs increased at Wildflower, and what does that mean for local restaurants?

A: According to Wildflower Cafe’s manager, Brooke Kemp, the price of eggs has more than doubled, which has added about $1,000 to their weekly expenses. This increase has been particularly tough on small businesses, which often have thinner margins compared to larger chains. Kemp says smaller operations, especially those owned by individuals, are usually hit the hardest when prices spike.

Q: How does the community support help local businesses like Wildflower Cafe?

A: Tulsa’s community has been incredibly supportive of local businesses. Brooke Kemp expressed gratitude for the regular customers who continue to patronize Wildflower Cafe, like Julie Anderson. Customers’ loyalty and willingness to pay a little more to support small businesses are vital in keeping places like Wildflower Cafe afloat during tough times.

Q: Are restaurants like Wildflower Cafe planning to raise their prices in response to the higher costs?

A: While costs continue to rise for small businesses across the board, Wildflower Cafe says they are not raising their prices just yet. They’re taking a cautious approach and hoping that prices will eventually stabilize, but for now, they’re absorbing the increased costs without passing them on to customers.

Q: What do customers like Julie Anderson think about the possibility of higher prices at their favorite spots?

A: Julie acknowledges that price hikes aren’t ideal, but she remains hopeful that things will eventually return to normal. In the meantime, she says, "This is just something else like everything else in life. We’re just going to have to go with it."

With the rising cost of eggs affecting restaurants nationwide, the impact on small, local businesses in Tulsa like Wildflower Cafe shows the importance of community support. While some chains, like Waffle House, are adjusting their pricing, smaller cafes are doing everything they can to absorb the additional costs. The question remains—will prices stabilize, or will customers have to adjust to higher prices in the long run?