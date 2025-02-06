Kendall Whittier neighborhood to see major upgrades with new city funding

Wednesday, February 5th 2025, 10:14 pm
Big improvements are coming to Tulsa's Kendall Whittier neighborhood near Third and Lewis, now that the city has approved funding.
Kendall Whittier Main Street is using funds to add new signs, repair the clock in Whittier Square, and add art to the area.
Tulsa City Council approved fifty thousand dollars for this project. That'll go with more than $200,000 from local groups.
Jacob Fuller at Whittier Bar hopes it puts Kendall Whittier on the map.
"I'm excited. Anything to build up Kendall Whitter, makes it a better place to be and brings more people in," he said.
Kendall Whittier Main Street hopes to have the improvements completed by October, ahead of the Route 66 centennial next year.
Carrico joined the News On 6 team in 2021 but has worked in Tulsa news since 2016. During that time, he covered the 2018 Oklahoma teacher walkout, record flooding in 2019, President Trump's Tulsa rally in 2020, the local impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a PGA Championship & a LIV Golf Tournament.
February 5th, 2025
February 7th, 2025
February 7th, 2025
February 6th, 2025
February 7th, 2025
February 7th, 2025
February 7th, 2025
February 7th, 2025