Kendall Whittier neighborhood to see major upgrades with new city funding

Tulsa's Kendall Whittier neighborhood will receive improvements funded by the city and local groups.

By: Sam Carrico

-

Big improvements are coming to Tulsa's Kendall Whittier neighborhood near Third and Lewis, now that the city has approved funding.

What is being done?

Kendall Whittier Main Street is using funds to add new signs, repair the clock in Whittier Square, and add art to the area.

Where is the money coming from?

Tulsa City Council approved fifty thousand dollars for this project. That'll go with more than $200,000 from local groups.

How are businesses in the area reacting?

Jacob Fuller at Whittier Bar hopes it puts Kendall Whittier on the map.

"I'm excited. Anything to build up Kendall Whitter, makes it a better place to be and brings more people in," he said.

When will the improvements be finished?

Kendall Whittier Main Street hopes to have the improvements completed by October, ahead of the Route 66 centennial next year.