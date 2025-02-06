Broken Arrow set to start 26 street rehabilitation projects

The City of Broken Arrow is preparing to begin several street projects in 26 neighborhoods, focusing on improving streets, drainage, and infrastructure.

By: Jonathan Polasek

These projects will take place at different times over the next 18 months.

City Manager, Michael Spurgeon, answered a few questions about why the city needs these improvements to the streets.

Q: Which neighborhoods will be the first to see these improvements?

A: The first neighborhoods to be worked on are Brentwood and Turtle Creek.

Q: Why is the city undertaking these street projects?

A: The city is making these improvements as part of a commitment to maintaining a high quality of life for residents, addressing stormwater issues, reducing potholes, and keeping the streets in great condition.

Q: How does City Manager Michael Spurgeon describe the importance of these projects?

A: Michael Spurgeon emphasizes that maintaining quality roads and infrastructure is crucial for the community. He believes good roads and stormwater management contribute to a great quality of life, which is important to residents and potential newcomers.

Q: What bond is funding these street improvements?

A: These projects are funded by the 2018 GO Bond.

Q: What does Michael Spurgeon say about the city's communication with the public during these projects?

A: Spurgeon says the city is committed to transparency. He wants to keep residents informed about the progress of the projects, delays, and alternate routes to ensure that people understand what to expect during the construction process.

Q: Will there be opportunities for the public to learn more about the projects?

A: Yes, the city plans to hold community meetings before the projects begin so residents can learn more about the scope of the work and expected timelines.

Q: When will the public meetings be held?

A: The public meetings will be scheduled for later this month, with dates to be announced. The first couple of projects will start after the public meetings.