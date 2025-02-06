Early voting begins in Green Country for upcoming elections

Early voting begins Thursday in Green Country, with voters deciding on local bond measures, school board seats, and city council races ahead of the February 11 election.

By: Jayden Brannon

Early voting begins Thursday morning across Green Country ahead of next Tuesday’s elections.

Voters can cast early ballots on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The ballots include a variety of local elections, including municipal and school bond proposals, school board positions, and city council races.

Tulsa Public Schools Board Seat

One key race in Tulsa Public Schools is for the District 3 board seat, where four candidates are vying for the position.

Owasso Bond Proposal

Owasso voters will decide on a $197.5 million bond for public school improvements.

The funds would be allocated for facility upgrades and safety enhancements, including the construction of a new fifth-grade center and security improvements at each school site.

Jenks Bond Proposals

Jenks voters will consider two bond proposals totaling $19.6 million. One proposal focuses on building expansions and new textbooks, while the other would fund six outstanding general obligation bonds.

The funds would be covered through Jenks property taxes.

Other Local Elections

Several other cities, including Eufaula, have additional propositions on the ballot.

Voters should review their local election offices for specific details on measures in their area.

Election Day Details

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Feb. 11.

Tulsa County voters participating in early voting must visit the downtown Election Board and bring a valid ID.

Looking Ahead

The deadline to register for the March 4 primary election for State Senate District 8, previously held by Sen. Roger Thompson (R), is Friday, Feb. 7.

The district includes parts of Creek, Muskogee, Okmulgee, McIntosh, and Okfuskee counties.

Additional school propositions will also be on the ballot in March.