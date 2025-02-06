WATCH: Discovery Lab hosts free 'Introduce a Girl to Engineering' events

Discovery Lab wants to empower more girls in STEAM. On the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, Alyssa Miller learned how devices work through an electronic take-apart activity.

Thursday, February 6th 2025, 10:36 am

By: Alyssa Miller


TULSA, Okla. -

Discovery Lab is gearing up for two Introduce a Girl to Engineering (IGE) events later this month. The goal is to empower girls in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) with hands-on experiences, mentorship, and industry exposure.

On the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch educator Landon Dalbrun led us through an electronic take-apart activity.

The activity explores how devices work and offers hands-on learning with tools.

Introduce a Girl to Engineering Events:

Community Night (Feb. 20)

  1. This event is free with registration and will have an "In My Engineering Era" theme.
  2. Activities will include making friendship bracelets, and science experiments like Ozobots and an Eggstronaut Drop.
  3. Each visitor will also get a free puffy taco from Elote.
  4. The event runs from 6-8 p.m. To register visit DiscoveryLab.org/Events/event/3812780.

IGE Day (Feb. 22)

  1. This event is included with admission to Discovery Lab.
  2. It will feature real engineers hosting their own pop-up stations, interactive exhibits, and Discovery Lab's first-ever Chain Reaction Challenge.
  3. Middle school girls are invited to form teams of 2-4 or sign up individually.
  4. Teams will brainstorm and plan their chain reactions together.
  5. For more information visit DiscoveryLab.org/Events/event/4719348.
Alyssa Miller
Alyssa Miller

Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 6th, 2025

February 7th, 2025

February 7th, 2025

February 7th, 2025

Top Headlines

February 7th, 2025

February 7th, 2025

February 7th, 2025

February 7th, 2025