WATCH: Discovery Lab hosts free 'Introduce a Girl to Engineering' events

Thursday, February 6th 2025, 10:36 am
Discovery Lab is gearing up for two Introduce a Girl to Engineering (IGE) events later this month. The goal is to empower girls in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) with hands-on experiences, mentorship, and industry exposure.
On the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch educator Landon Dalbrun led us through an electronic take-apart activity.
The activity explores how devices work and offers hands-on learning with tools.
Community Night (Feb. 20)
IGE Day (Feb. 22)
