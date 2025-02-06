WATCH: Discovery Lab hosts free 'Introduce a Girl to Engineering' events

Discovery Lab wants to empower more girls in STEAM. On the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch, Alyssa Miller learned how devices work through an electronic take-apart activity.

By: Alyssa Miller

-

Discovery Lab is gearing up for two Introduce a Girl to Engineering (IGE) events later this month. The goal is to empower girls in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) with hands-on experiences, mentorship, and industry exposure.

On the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch educator Landon Dalbrun led us through an electronic take-apart activity.

The activity explores how devices work and offers hands-on learning with tools.

Introduce a Girl to Engineering Events:

Community Night (Feb. 20)

This event is free with registration and will have an "In My Engineering Era" theme. Activities will include making friendship bracelets, and science experiments like Ozobots and an Eggstronaut Drop. Each visitor will also get a free puffy taco from Elote. The event runs from 6-8 p.m. To register visit DiscoveryLab.org/Events/event/3812780.

IGE Day (Feb. 22)