A Night of Empowerment: Lou Ferrigno joins Dr. Mark Sherwood for motivational event

Lou Ferrigno and Dr. Mark Sherwood will headline the "Night of Empowerment" event in Tulsa, offering inspiration and motivation to attendees on overcoming obstacles and improving their lives.

By: Brooke Cox

Actor Lou Ferrigno, known for his iconic role as the Incredible Hulk in the 1970s CBS TV series, will make a special appearance at a local empowerment event on Friday, Feb. 7.

Ferrigno will join Dr. Mark Sherwood, founder of the Functional Medical Institute, for a night focused on motivation, anti-obesity initiatives, and life empowerment.

Event Details

The event, titled "A Night of Empowerment," is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center in Tulsa.

Dr. Sherwood, who has hosted similar events for the past 25 years, hopes to inspire attendees by offering a message of hope and resilience.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite, ranging from $10 to $30.

Ferrigno's Journey and Motivation

Ferrigno, a two-time Mr. Universe titleholder, has faced numerous obstacles throughout his life. He overcame challenges from childhood to become a successful bodybuilder and Hollywood star.

During the event, Ferrigno will share his personal journey of overcoming fear, adversity, and the importance of making empowering choices.

Dr. Mark Sherwood's Mission

Dr. Sherwood is dedicated to helping others take control of their health and improve their quality of life. He understands the struggles of body image, having experienced it during his early years as a police officer.

Now, through his work at the Functional Medical Institute, Dr. Sherwood focuses on guiding individuals to make decisions that lead to lasting wellness and better health.

Empowerment Through Fear

The event will also explore the concept of fear as a motivator for personal growth. Ferrigno and Dr. Sherwood both emphasize the importance of embracing fear and using it as a tool to achieve success.

Ferrigno has faced many fears throughout his life, including learning to swim as an adult, and has used each experience to grow and push beyond his limits.

Event Highlights

In addition to motivational speeches from Ferrigno and Dr. Sherwood, the event will feature a Sherwood-approved meal plan for attendees.

Both Ferrigno and Dr. Sherwood stress the significance of making healthy choices to improve physical and mental well-being.

The event promises to be an inspiring evening that encourages attendees to take charge of their lives and work toward personal success.

For more information about the event, visit the Facebook event page or learn more about Dr. Sherwood’s work at the Functional Medical Center.