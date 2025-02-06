Jenks Road Closure: What you need to know

Thursday, February 6th 2025, 9:59 am
The westbound lane on Main Street at 1st Street in Jenks will be closed on Saturday, Feb. 8, and Sunday, Feb. 9, from 5 p.m. until midnight each night.
No, only the westbound lane will be closed during those hours. The eastbound lane will remain open at all times. Detoured traffic can use Birch Street to regain access to Main Street.
The closure is part of a beautification enhancement project. Contractors will be transplanting trees in the new median on Saturday and installing new flower beds and landscaping on Sunday.
The city has provided maps showing the westbound detour route during the closure.
