Inside Look: Lou Ferrigno talks Hulk role, acting career, and new horror film

By: Brooke Cox

Lou Ferrigno, the legendary actor and bodybuilder best known for his role as The Incredible Hulk in the CBS TV series, visited News On 6 to promote "A Night of Empowerment" event at the Renaissance Hotel.

In a candid conversation, Ferrigno reflected on his iconic career and shared his thoughts on his acting journey, makeup process, and recent roles.

Discovering a Passion for Acting

Ferrigno's path to acting wasn’t always clear, especially in his younger years. Despite struggling with a speech impediment and hearing issues, he felt an undeniable connection to the craft.

"When I did Pumping Iron the docudrama, I felt comfortable in front of the TV," Ferrigno said. "I never told anybody because of my speech impediment at the time, and then the hearing situation, because people laughed at me if I told them I wanted to be an actor."

But it was his appearance in the documentary that eventually paved the way to a life-changing audition.

"That led me to the audition for The Incredible Hulk," Ferrigno explained.

The Audition for The Hulk

The audition process for The Incredible Hulk was unique, and Ferrigno recalled that several actors were considered for the role. However, it was a nationwide casting call that ultimately found Ferrigno, who was eager to bring the character to life.

"I received the phone call. I said, no one could play the Hulk better than me," Ferrigno shared. "They painted me green, and I went through the different movements pretending to be the Hulk. I was hired on the spot."

The Grueling Makeup Process

One of the most challenging aspects of playing The Hulk was the makeup process, which Ferrigno described as “horrific.” The transformation required three and a half hours to apply makeup and prosthetics.

"It was like being a prisoner," Ferrigno said. “The makeup was horrific. It was like pancake makeup. It was like a green, dry chalk, that kind of smell."

Despite the discomfort, Ferrigno embraced his role.

"But the best part is, I just love playing that character," he said. "When the makeup was completed, I looked in the mirror and I said, ‘That's the Hulk.’"

Generations of Fans

Ferrigno still gets recognized daily, thanks to the enduring legacy of The Incredible Hulk. With three generations of fans, Ferrigno finds that many now recognize him not only from the show but also from his work in other films.

"My show at the time was like a pioneer, but now you have all the A-list actors actually playing these different characters," Ferrigno said.

Comic Book Culture’s Evolution

In the early years, Ferrigno encountered skepticism surrounding comic books, but he never let that deter his passion.

"People condemned me for reading comic books, saying I should be studying in school. But I just loved it," Ferrigno said. "Everybody today reads comic books. It's wonderful."

Transition to Comedy: The King of Queens

Ferrigno's acting journey also includes notable TV appearances, such as his role in The King of Queens. He relished the experience of performing in front of a live audience, appreciating the instant gratification of comedy.

"I love doing comedy. That’s why I get to play myself on the show because, in everyday life, I go through the same thing."

The Offer and The Godfather

Ferrigno also spoke about his role as Lenny Montana in The Offer, a Paramount+ show detailing the making of The Godfather.

"When I was 20 years old, I remember seeing The Godfather. I was very attracted to that character," Ferrigno said. "It’s amazing when people see and [learn] what really happened during the making of The Godfather."

Upcoming Horror Movie: The Hermit

Looking ahead, Ferrigno is set to appear in a new horror film titled The Hermit, where he plays a cannibalistic pig farmer.

"I make beef jerky out of people," Ferrigno said with a grin. "It’s scary. It makes Hannibal Lecter look like a priest."

The film will be premiered at the Berlin Film Festival next week, and Ferrigno teased that audiences should hold their popcorn tight.