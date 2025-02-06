Tulsa’s iconic Tulip Rings makes a comeback after 4 decades

Tulsa jeweler Mike Letney has revived his iconic 1980s Tulip Ring, which has surged in popularity thanks to social media, bringing back a beloved trend with his handcrafted designs.

By: LeAnne Taylor

A beloved jewelry trend from the 1980s is making a resurgence, thanks to Tulsa-based jeweler Mike Letney. Letney, the creator of the original Tulip Ring, saw a growing demand for the nostalgic piece, which has recently gained popularity through social media influencers.

The Birth of the Tulip Ring

During the 1980s, large, ornate rings were a popular but expensive accessory. Letney, who owned a retail jewelry store at the time, wanted to design something more affordable. Using wax, he hand-carved a smaller, stackable ring, making it accessible to a broader audience.

The Tulip Rings were available in various styles, including birthstones and college colors, such as OU’s crimson and cream and OSU's orange and black. The demand was so high that Letney and his team of jewelers worked around the clock during the holiday season to meet customer orders.

Resurgence Through Social Media

Letney reintroduced the Tulip Ring about five years ago due to growing interest. However, it wasn’t until social media influencers began showcasing the rings that demand skyrocketed. Online engagement surged, with hundreds of people sharing memories of their Tulip Rings and expressing interest in purchasing one again.

Each ring is still handcrafted by Letney and his team, leading to long workdays to fulfill orders.

Expanding Beyond Rings

In addition to the Tulip Ring, Letney is known for creating the Unity Cross, a piece designed for wedding ceremonies. The bride and groom assemble the cross during their ceremony, symbolizing their covenant. The Unity Cross became widely popular, leading to national sales and partnerships with major retailers.

A Personal Journey

Beyond his jewelry creations, Letney has faced significant personal challenges, including undergoing two brain surgeries for a rare medical condition. His recovery has been described as miraculous, and he uses his journey to inspire others facing health battles.

Letney continues his work as a personal jeweler, creating custom fine jewelry by appointment. A pioneer in jewelry design technology, he was among the first to use CAD software and 3D printing for jewelry manufacturing west of the Mississippi.

Where to Find the Tulip Ring

Letney’s jewelry, including the Tulip Ring, is available online at LetneyJewelers.com.