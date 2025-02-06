Two former Sooners looking to join exclusive club with Chiefs win in Super Bowl

Former Sooners Creed Humphrey and James Winchester looking for three-peat

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Kansas City Chiefs have the chance to make NFL history this Super Bowl Sunday. KC would become the first team ever to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

You may not know that a three-peat has actually been done before, only by an individual player. That player is Ken Norton Jr. Two former Sooners are hoping to accomplish the three-peat with the same team.

Norton, a former NFL linebacker, played for 13 seasons played with two of the most dominate franchises in the Super Bowl era. The Cowboys and 49ers both eclipsed 5 Super Bowl Championships during Norton's playing days.

1992: Cowboys defeated the Bills in Super Bowl XXVII 1993: Cowboys defeated the Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII 1994: The 49ers defeated the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX

There is a total of 27 members of the Chiefs roster that would join this exclusive club as players. Creed Humphrey and James Winchester, both former Sooners, are included in the list. Seven former Sooners in total will be playing in Sunday's game.

James Winchester

A former walk-on wide receiver from Washington, Oklahoma Long-snapper for Sooners in 2009 His father Mike won the 1985 national champion as a punter for OU Originially entered the NFL as a free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. Winchester enters his tenth season with Kansas City in 2024.

Career Highlights:

One of six players to be on the active roster for all three of the club's Super Bowl victories in the past five years (LIV, LVII and LVIII). He is joined by G Nick Allegretti, K Harrison Butker, DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce and QB Patrick Mahomes. Playing in his 5th Super Bowl.

Fourth season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was drafted by the Chiefs as a second-round pick (63rd overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. Shawnee native. While at Oklahoma: 2020 Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. 2019 A second-team All-American, finalists for Rimington Trophy selected as Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year by league's coaches. 2018 freshman All-American by the FWAA.

Career Highlights:

Started 51 consecutive games, tying him with DE Art Still for the third-most consecutive games started to begin a career in Chiefs history. 2021 PFW All-AFC Team. 2021 PFWA All-Rookie Team Selected to the Pro Bowl following the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Named an AP All-Pro (second team) following the 2022 season.

Postseason Career Highlights: