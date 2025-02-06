Two former Sooners looking to join exclusive club with Chiefs win in Super Bowl

Thursday, February 6th 2025, 11:10 am
The Kansas City Chiefs have the chance to make NFL history this Super Bowl Sunday. KC would become the first team ever to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
You may not know that a three-peat has actually been done before, only by an individual player. That player is Ken Norton Jr. Two former Sooners are hoping to accomplish the three-peat with the same team.
Norton, a former NFL linebacker, played for 13 seasons played with two of the most dominate franchises in the Super Bowl era. The Cowboys and 49ers both eclipsed 5 Super Bowl Championships during Norton's playing days.
There is a total of 27 members of the Chiefs roster that would join this exclusive club as players. Creed Humphrey and James Winchester, both former Sooners, are included in the list. Seven former Sooners in total will be playing in Sunday's game.
Fourth season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was drafted by the Chiefs as a second-round pick (63rd overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. Shawnee native. While at Oklahoma: 2020 Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year. 2019 A second-team All-American, finalists for Rimington Trophy selected as Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year by league's coaches. 2018 freshman All-American by the FWAA.
