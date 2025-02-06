Oklahoma and Texas receive partial share of SEC revenue

OU and Texas both received a partial share of $27.5 million.

By: News On 6

-

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday announced revenue distribution of $808.4 million to the SEC’s 16 universities for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which ended Aug. 31, 2024.

“The SEC’s annual distribution of revenue helps member universities maintain strong athletics programs while supporting the academic and athletic ambitions of thousands of student-athletes across the conference,” Sankey said.

“As the entire college athletics enterprise works through significant change, SEC universities are uniquely positioned to provide new financial benefits for student-athletes while continuing to deliver transformative, life-changing college experiences,” Sankey said. “Beyond providing an exceptional, debt-free education, this experience includes world-class support in coaching, training, academic counseling, medical care, mental health support, nutrition, life-skills development and post-eligibility healthcare coverage for SEC student-athletes.”

The total includes $790.7 million distributed directly from the conference office, and an additional $17.7 million retained by universities that participated in 2023-24 football bowl games.

The amount distributed from the conference office, excluding bowl expenses retained by participants, averaged $52.5 million for schools with full year participation.

The total distribution amount for the 14 schools receiving a full revenue share is comprised of revenue generated from television agreements, post-season bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC Football Championship Game, the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament, and NCAA Championships.

The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas, which joined the conference on July 1, 2024, each received $27.5 million resulting from transition payments derived from a combination of television agreements and refundable application fees remitted to the Conference in a prior fiscal year.

The distribution amount does not include an additional $8.1 million of NCAA and SEC grants divided among the 14 universities that were members of the SEC for the entirety of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The total revenue for 2023-24 is an increase above the $741.0 million distributed in 2022-23. The average per school distribution increased from $51.3 million in 2022-23, not including bowl money retained by participants.