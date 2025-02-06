Is it love or is it a scam? Signs to look for

With just over a week left until Valentine’s Day, Arvest Bank is reminding folks to look out for Romance Scams if you're looking for love online.

By: Katie Alexander

Scammers will create fake online profiles on dating apps or social media and create a false relationship with their target. Then they ask for money or access to financial accounts.

The FTC says a combined $1.14 million was lost to romance scams in 2023.

How to prevent romance scams:

1. Don’t Send Money

Arvest says when dating online, never send money or gifts to anyone you have not met in person.

They say scammers will lie about needing the money for different things like someone in their life is sick or in jail.

2. Do Your Research

If you believe your online love interest might be a fake profile, you can search for different signs: if there are only one or two photos, photos that look too “perfect,” or reverse image search the picture.

You can report scammers through the app you met them with, and if you sent money to a scammer, contact your bank and report it to the FTC.

The FTC has more information on imposter scams here.